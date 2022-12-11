Seriously Red stars Krew Boylan and Rose Byrne will be recognised by the Australian International Screen Forum (AISF) ahead of the film’s US release in February.

Boylan, who wrote and stars in the dramedy, will receive the Breakthrough Award, while co-star and executive producer Byrne is set to be honoured with the Trailblazer Award.

It comes after they both attended September’s AISF at the Lincoln Center in New York, for which Seriously Red was chosen as the opening film.

Byrne joins Gillian Armstrong, Peter Weir, Jill Bilcock, Baz Luhrmann, Mel Gibson, Toni Collette, John Seale, and Philip Noyce as a recipient of the accolade.

AISF chairman and co-founder Chris Beale said he was pleased to be able to reward the Dollhouse Pictures founders for their work in different stages of their careers.

“We have awarded Rose Byrne our Trailblazer Award for blazing a trail in acting roles in both Australian and American films at an early age,” he said.

“The award also honours Rose for her body of work in film and television, and we also celebrate her outstanding acting and executive producer roles in Seriously Red.

“We are also delighted to announce that we have given Krew Boylan the Australian International Screen Forum’s Breakthrough Award for her outstanding performance in Seriously Red. Krew has an amazing future ahead of her.”

Helmed by Gracie Otto, Seriously Red debuted at SXSW in March this year before a theatrical release in Australia last month.

The film, which follows a woman’s journey as she trades her career in real estate for a life under the spotlight as a Dolly Parton impersonator, will open in the US on February 10.

AISF executive director and co-founder Michael Kelleher said the title had already generated significant buzz in the US, particularly Boylan’s role.

“The reviews coming out of SXSW were particularly strong with Krew as the lead, we’re all very excited for the film’s prospects and Krew’s momentum as a writer, performer, and filmmaker in the USA in general, ” he said.