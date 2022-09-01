Actress and producer Rose Byrne will appear with Academy Award-winning producer Mollye Asher and MTV co-founder and television producer Fred Seibert at the Australian International Screen Forum (AISF) this month as part of the event’s industry program.

Byrne, an executive producer and star of forum-opening film Seriously Red, will discuss working in the US, her recent experience executive producing Physical for Apple TV+, and navigating a career between the two countries.

US producer Asher, who has worked with Chloe Zhao on Nomadland, The Rider, and Songs My Brothers Taught Me, is also in the Screen Talks line-up sessions alongside countryman Seibert, who will share his expertise from a 40-plus-year career in television, from the genesis of MTV to his leading role in the children’s television industry today.

Rounding out the speakers is the previously announced Phillip Noyce, who will educate delegates as part of a Directing Masterclass that features a discussion focused on craft and his signature style. There will also be a screening of his film Rabbit-Proof Fence to mark its 20th anniversary.

In a statement, AISF co-founders Chris Beale and Michael Kelleher said they were excited to welcome “some of the most successful filmmakers and industry leaders, not just from Australia, but the US”.

“Mollye Asher comes from the world of independent cinema yet has achieved success on a global scale with an Oscar for Nomadland and Fred Seibert [is] a TV pioneer responsible for shaping what became known as the MTV generation,” they said.

“The inclusion of Phil Noyce in the program is sure to delight the delegates, especially film students and emerging filmmakers who can learn from one of Australia’s greatest practitioners.”

Other highlights of the program include a panel on Authentic Storytelling: First Nations and Indigenous Voices, moderated by Netflix executive Penny Smallacombe, as well as a New Australian Director’s Showcase, which will focus on a group of emerging filmmakers who are gaining momentum in the international marketplace.

WildBrain COO Deirdre Brennan leads a discussion on kid’s TV and animation, with ViacomCBS Networks International Kids and Family EVP Jules Borkent joining Seibert for a discussion on rapidly changing audience behaviour, working globally with content partners, and driving animated storytelling for younger fans.

After winning the AACTA Pitch: Regional Landscapes grant, Lou Sanz and John Kachoyan will also pitch their project Land’s End to local producers on day two of the conference.

The announcement of the industry program comes after Screen Australia announced the eight delegates that will travel to the forum as part of the Talent USA: New York program.

The AISF, presented in partnership with the Chris and Francesca Beale Foundation and Screen Australia, will be held at Lincoln Center from September 6-8.