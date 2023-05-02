Sally Riley announces departure from the ABC

ABC head of drama, entertainment and Indigenous, Sally Riley, has announced she is leaving the broadcaster after 13 years.

Having joined as the inaugural head of the Indigenous department, Riley went on to play a key role in developing and commissioning drama series such as Cleverman, Redfern Now, Janet King, Rake, The Heights, Glitch, Gods of Wheat Street, 8MMM Aboriginal Radio, and sketch comedy series Black Comedy.

She is also responsible for bringing in productions such as Frayed, The Newsreader, Mystery Road, Fires, Preppers, Stateless, and Wakefield.

Her achievements include chairing the ABC’s Bonner Committee and being awarded the Australian Public Service Medal in 2008 for her role in the development of initiatives that have increased the participation of Indigenous Australians in the film and television industry.

Last year she was recognised by Screen Producers Australia as the inaugural recipient of the Commissioner of the Year Award.

In a statement on Monday, the Wiradjuri woman said it was time for her to focus on new creative opportunities.

“I am incredibly grateful to the ABC. During my time here I have been supported to commission ground-breaking shows and take risks that I’m not sure would happen anywhere else. I have had the honour to work with the best creatives and executives in Australia and the world.

“I’m also proud of the work that the Bonner Committee has done in increasing the profile of First Nations people and content, both inside and outside the organisation. I’m confident this work will continue from strength to strength with a new generation of incredible people.”

ABC managing director David Anderson thanked Sally for her contributions not only to the ABC but to the Australian screen industry.

“Sally has not just been responsible for developing and producing an impressive body of screen productions but has also fostered and supported key talent at all stages of the creative process,” he said.

“Sally’s passion and creative drive have delivered to our screens many of the stories and programs Australians love and expect of their public broadcaster. I’m sure everyone at the ABC will join me in congratulating her for her achievements and in looking forward to the projects Sally will deliver next.”

Riley will leave the ABC in July, with acting arrangements to be announced in the coming weeks.