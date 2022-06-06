The Ausfilm board has reappointed Sam Mostyn as its independent chair for a three-year term commencing May 2022.

Mostyn has previously held governance roles across business, sport, the arts, policy, women’s affairs, and the not-for-profit sectors, as well as corporate positions in culture change, human resources, corporate and government affairs, community engagement, and corporate sustainability.

She currently chairs Alberts Group Services, Foundation for Young Australians, and The Climate Council, and sits on the boards of Mirvac, the GO Foundation, and the Centre for Policy Development.

Having first been appointed as chair to the Ausfilm board in May 2019, Mostyn was “delighted” to continue for another term.

“The strategic importance of Ausfilm as Australia’s principal screen association advocating for Australian screen businesses working on international productions has never been more important,” she said.

“As Australia continues to strengthen its position globally as one of the top destinations for international film and TV, resulting in record levels of international investment into the Australian economy, Ausfilm, in partnership with the Australian Government, and state and territory governments, has a unique opportunity to support and grow career and business opportunities for future generations across Australia’s creative sector”.

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks said Mostyn had been an outstanding leader for the organisation.

“Her intellect, strategic vision, advice, and authenticity has been integral to Ausfilm and its membership as this sector of the screen industry experiences rapid growth and exponential innovation,” she said.

Mostyn oversees a board comprising deputy chair and group head of legal and business affairs at Animal Logic, Emma Drummond, as well as Village Roadshow Studios president Lynne Benzie, Fox Studios Australia head of studios John Hughes, Blackbird managing director Nerissa Kavanagh, Kojo Studios CEO Dale Roberts, Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason, Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich, South Australian Film Corporation CEO Kate Croser, Screenwest CEO Rikki-Lea Bestall, incoming Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth, and observer and Vicscreen CEO Caroline Pitcher.



