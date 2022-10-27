SBS has revealed the next crop of creatives for its Emerging Writers’ Incubator, with six participants set to begin paid 12-month placements at production companies across the country.

Skye Leon (NSW), Patrick Hogan (NT), Aven Yap (Queensland), Elena Carapetis (South Australia), Becki Bouchier (Victoria), and Kelli Cross (WA) are the second group to be chosen for the initiative, which is designed to support the development of under-represented screenwriting talent in Australia.

Selected by SBS, Screen Australia, and state and territory agencies from hundreds of applicants, they will now join the likes of Jungle, Brindle Films, Hoodlum Entertainment, Highview Productions, Sweetshop & Green, and Easy Tiger Productions.

A total of 18 writers will be supported through the program across a three-year period.

In congratulating this year’s cohort, SBS scripted commissioning editor Loani Arman said the broadcaster had already begun to witness the professional development that came from the placements.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen the benefits that the initiative brings to both the writers involved, and the production companies they join, and we’re really excited about the impact that will have on the future of storytelling,” she said.

“Congratulations to all those that applied this year, especially our six successful candidates who’ve taken different paths to get to this point in their careers and bring their unique perspectives to their work that reflects voices and experiences historically under-represented in our sector.”

Screen Australia head of development, Louise Gough said the agency was pleased to support the participants “deepen their skillset and take the next step in their careers”.

“We were thrilled to see the gains made in the first year, both by the talented writers and the host companies, and it’s exciting to be partnering again with SBS and the state agencies to facilitate this opportunity for a new group of diverse voices and the capacity and meaningful engagement of host production companies,” she said.

The 2022 participants and their placements are as follows:

• NSW: Skye Leon joins Jungle, supported by Screen NSW

• NT: Patrick Hogan joins Brindle Films, supported by Screen Territory

• QLD: Aven Yap joins Hoodlum Entertainment, supported by Screen Queensland

• SA: Elena Carapetis joins Highview Productions, supported by the South Australian Film Corporation

• VIC: Becki Bouchier joins Sweetshop & Green, supported by VicScreen

• WA: Kelli Cross joins Easy Tiger Productions (who will welcome Kelli into their NSW offices), supported by Screenwest.