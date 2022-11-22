Screen Australia and the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) have partnered to launch Fresh Cuts, a pitching initiative for projects in development that appeal to young adult audiences.

Up to six applicants and/or teams will gain the opportunity to participate in a live pitch to market at AIDC in Melbourne next March, and will receive pitch training and mentorship. Teams will be eligible to apply for up to $30,000 in documentary development funding from Screen Australia.

The documentary projects in development must have distinctive and bold stories that reflect a diversity of interests, concerns, dreams and desires that appeal to and engage young adult audiences (15-35). The projects must be under 30 minutes and can be any form or format, from micro docs, to shorts, singles and/or web series for a range of platforms.

Finalist teams will also receive complimentary day passes to AIDC 2023 in Melbourne to participate in the live pitch and other sessions, with Screen Australia covering all travel and accommodation costs for interstate and regional finalists.

Screen Australia head of documentary Alex West said 15-35 year olds were a demographic it wanted to provide more distinctive documentary factual content to.

“We’re calling on the documentary community to get involved, uncover great stories, and apply to be a part of this fantastic opportunity.”

To apply, applicants or one key creative in the team must be able to demonstrate they have created at least one documentary or factual title as screen content which is readily available to Australian audiences via widely used platforms such as broadcasters, and/or social media. They must also demonstrate a focus on factual subject matter that seeks to connect to younger adult audiences and present a clear pathway to find the target audience.

Applicants must be available to attend (virtually or in person) a minimum of two AIDC pitch training and mentorship sessions to be scheduled between Monday January 23 and Monday February 2, as well as the final live pitching event to be held at ACMI on March 5.

Applications from underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply. This can include First Nations practitioners; people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; Deaf and/or hard of hearing; people with disabilities; gender diverse identities; LGBTQIA+; people located in regional and remote areas.

Applications are now open and close at 5pm AEDT December 22. Apply here.

Successful applicants will be notified by January 20.