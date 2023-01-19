Screen Australia has named Bobby Romia head of development, succeeding Louise Gough, who leaves the agency next week.

Romia, who first joined Screen Australia last October as a development executive, will lead the development unit and report to head of content Grainne Brunsdon.

A former producer, writer and broadcaster, Romia has worked in the industry for 15 years. Prior to joining Screen Australia, he was acting senior investment manager at Screen NSW, where he managed projects including Bali 2002, Underbelly: Vanishing Act, After The Verdict, Bump, Upright, Here Out West, The Secret She Keeps, Frayed, June Again, The Drover’s Wife, True Colours and Hardball, as well as talent escalation initiatives such as Talent Camp NSW and the Emerging Writers’ Incubator.

He has also previously worked as a commissioning supervisor (scripted drama, comedy and entertainment) and producer at SBS and NITV. He has also worked with Screentime Australia, Hopscotch Films, eOne Entertainment, and Screentime New Zealand. He holds a Master of Arts in Screenwriting from AFTRS.

Screen Australia head of content Grainne Brunsdon said Romia brought a wealth of experience.

“I’m delighted to see him take on this role and continue to foster Australian stories and storytellers,” she said.

“His passion and skill for developing pathways for emerging talent, supporting underrepresented voices and shepherding inspiring screen stories will be an asset to the agency and sector more widely.”

Romia added: “I’m thrilled and honoured to continue Screen Australia’s integral work in supporting the development and rich diversity of Australian narratives that culturally and economically resonate with screen audiences while nurturing strategic opportunities for talent and skill growth, and industry longevity. The development team and I look forward to working even more closely with the sector as we bring new and exciting voices and stories to light.”

Gough departs the agency next week, having served as head of development since October 2021. Her new role is yet to be announced.

Brunsdon said: “Louise’s accomplishments in her time at Screen Australia are invaluable and have set the agency up for future success. From redesigning our Enterprise program, to building strong initiatives with partners that offer unique career development opportunities for creatives, she has made an incredible contribution and we wish her well on her next venture.”

Romia begins in his new role January 30.