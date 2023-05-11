Screen NSW reintroduces slate development funding

Production companies can apply for up to $100,000 to develop three projects under Screen NSW’s new slate development funding program.

Screen NSW first introduced slate funding in response to COVID-19, but has made the decision to continue the program to help the state’s industry build a pipeline of projects.

There will be focus on supporting projects that promote diversity and inclusiveness; to be eligible, each proposed project must include one female-identifying key creative and at least one key creative from the following groups: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), people with disability, LGBTQIA+, or living in Western Sydney or regional NSW.

“By investing in a slate of projects, this program supports NSW-based companies to triple their scope, enabling producers and creatives to focus on developing standout content, made in NSW,” said Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth.

“Screen NSW’s vision is for a diverse and inclusive screen industry, reflected in the stories told and the people who tell them. Our goal for this program is to drive greater representation across the NSW screen industry.”

Eligible projects include TV drama, factual, features, online and immersive narrative produced and/or post-produced in NSW. NSW production companies with a proven track record and capacity to finance, produce and release a slate of three projects, together with a commitment to advancing talent from under-represented groups, are encouraged to apply.

When Screen NSW launched slate development funding during COVID, it put $1.7 million towards 18 companies. Projects supported that have proceeded to production include Fremantle Australia’s Heartbreak High, Lingo Pictures’ The Messenger and feature documentary Rachel’s Farm, from WildBear Entertainment.

Applications close June 13.