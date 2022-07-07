Screen Queensland has selected the five projects to premiere at this year’s Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) as part of its RIDE Shorts program, with Hailey Bartholomew’s Ageless, Vorakorn Ruetaivanichkul’s Second Language, Linda Marie Curry’s Journey of Hope, Miriam Dynevor’s Mitta, and Katrina Channells’ Cattle Duff all making the cut.

Standing for Respect, Inclusivity, Diversity, and Equality, the RIDE Shorts program grants $35,000 each to five Queensland filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds to create a non-fiction short film.

The recipients will receive support and guidance from Screen Queensland throughout development, production, post-production, delivery, and distribution, as well as mentoring sessions from industry experts, including Mandy Lake, Peter Hegedus, and Douglas Watkin.

They will also take part in a one-day bootcamp and be given an ‘in conversation’ opportunity with BAFTA award-winning documentary filmmaker, Sarah MacDonald (Newsnight – A Family Affair).

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Belinda Burns said the agency was pleased to be able to showcase and celebrate diversity in the industry.

“For the second year running, RIDE Shorts has provided a platform for diverse filmmakers to bring fresh ideas and unique stories to screen, and this year’s selected factual shorts to explore the eye-opening, fascinating, and sometimes confronting lived experiences of underrepresented communities,” she said.

Applications for the program launched in March, following an inaugural outing in 2021, from which four scripted shorts were launched at BIFF and had an encore screening due to popular demand.

Brisbane International Film Festival CEO Josh Martin said the RIDE Shorts program played a vital role in the overall film festival’s program offering.

“Last year’s RIDE Gala event sold out quickly and was a wonderful night, showcasing incredible local filmmaking talent across a range of diverse backgrounds,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see what this year’s five recipients will present to BIFF audiences in October and urge film-goers to get in quick once tickets go on sale, closer to the festival.”

The 2022 RIDE recipients are as follows:

Ageless

Three women must redefine themselves after an event changes the course of their lives. Ageless is an intimate look into life beyond 50 that tackles some of women’s biggest fears around ageing today.

Creative Team: Sara Taghaode (producer), Tilly Towler (producer), Hailey Bartholomew (writer/director).

Second Language

A story centered on the Thai-Australian community and the challenges of forging a new life in Australia with the language barrier and their choices of home, life, and death, told through the eyes of Chongchit Buchanan.

Creative Team: Vorakorn Ruetaivanichkul (producer/director), Arun Ketsirat (producer/DOP), Chongchit Buchanan (writer), Bill Thankgkam (co-producer) and Joshua Wichaison (assistant director).

Journey of Hope

Driven from his home in South Sudan by a ruthless militant army, a young male survives a treacherous journey and finds his way to a new country with the assistance of the UNHCR. Presented with opportunities to gain an education, he graduates with a Juris Doctor of Law in 2021.

Creative Team: Linda Marie Curry (producer/writer/director), Ben King (DOP/director/producer/writer), Anie Gray (script consultant) Ayik (Daniel) Chut (associate producer), Dut Aguil (junior editor), Sarah Lowusing (script transcriber).

Mitta

Celebrating Jeffrey ‘Mitta’ Dynevor’s historical achievement as the first Indigenous boxer to win gold at the 1962 Commonwealth games 60 years on.

Creative Team: Miriam Dynevor (writer/director/producer), Shontell Ketchell (producer).

Cattle Duff

An age-old crime has been revived in rural Australia. As cattle prices hit record highs, the temptation is too great for some. Graziers are losing cattle – but to whom? Set in Queensland’s beef capital, this is a true crime story about a contemporary cattle duff.

Creative Team: Katrina Channells (writer/director/producer).