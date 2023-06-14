Screen Queensland names Tanya Ellen head of content

Former BBC broadcast producer Tanya Ellen will start Screen Queensland’s new head of content next month, taking over from Mags Scholes.

A previous participant of Screen Producers Australia’s Ones to Watch program, Ellen has worked as a creative producer across panel, reality, news, and morning shows, as well as film and documentaries.

She is also a practising lawyer with experience advising Australian and international productions and an understanding of screen financing and problem-solving from pre-production to delivery.

After graduating with an MBA, she worked for a not-for-profit organisation established by the United Nations in the area of sustainability and adaptation, giving her knowledge of how environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) is shaping the screen sector, both in Australia and abroad.

Ellen described her new position as a “fantastic opportunity to contribute to the agency’s work to foster homegrown talent and stories within this evolving landscape”.

“Screen Queensland has a reputation for being progressive while championing Australian storytellers,” she said.

“The industry levers are ever-changing — with increased local production in Queensland presenting challenges and opportunities that require fresh thinking and flexibility.”

In welcoming Ellen, acting Screen Queensland CEO Belinda Burns said the producer was well-placed to hit the ground running in the role.

“Tanya’s extensive experience across screen production, including her legal and academic practice, equip her with a unique skillset to support the sector across Queensland to be robust, resilient and ready to take advantage of sustained growth in local production,” she said.

Ellen joins Screen Queensland on Monday, July 3.