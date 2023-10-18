Seven to bring ‘Made in’ to Bondi, orders more ‘RFDS’

Seven is banking big on reality again in 2024, including partnering with the UK’s Channel 4 to bring the British reality format Made In to Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

Made in Bondi, to be produced by Matchbox Pictures and Monkey – both Universal International Studios labels, is based on the long-running UK hit Made in Chelsea. It will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s elite, promising a look into their parties, fashion and mansions.

“After more than a decade spanning 26 seasons, the BAFTA Award-winning Made in Chelsea is a true phenomenon of the reality TV genre and we can’t wait to bring the Australian version to the screens of Seven and beyond in 2024,” said Seven chief content officer, entertainment programming, Angus Ross.

“Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s most affluent and beautiful suburbs – and with an amazing cast of Sydney locals – Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild ride that will have viewers hooked from the first minute.”

Seven unveiled Made in Bondi at its Upfront this evening at SXSW Sydney, where the network is hosting a week-long program of events, special partners and guest speakers at ‘Seven House’.

While the commercial network has not announced any new dramas for next year, it has renewed Endemol Shine Australia’s RFDS for a third season, and staple Home and Away will return for its 26th year. It will also play home to range of local documentaries and an Aussie comedy roast of John Cleese.

Other new reality series set for Seven in 2024 include the previously announced Dream Home and Stranded on Honeymoon Island, both from Endemol Shine Australia; a Chris Brown fronted-animal adventure series Once in A Lifetime; and an “all-new” version of Warner Bros. International Television Australia’s First Dates, which returns to Seven from 10.

In Once in a Lifetime, Brown – who joined Seven in July from 10 – will travel the globe in pursuit of “the ultimate” animal encounters, accompanied by Australian personalities who will act as his veterinary assistants.

The vet will also host Dream Home, a series that looks designed to rival Nine’s The Block, set to see six pairs battle it out room by room to renovate homes. A trio of judges will then score each place, with the winning couple to not only receive the home of the their dreams, but a “life changing” prize.

Dr Chris Brown will host two Seven series next year, ‘Dream Home’ and ‘Once a Lifetime’.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, first announced back in April, sees couples matched by experts following an extraordinary dating event, before being sensationally stranded on a deserted island in nothing but their wedding attire. Australia marks the he second territory for the format, originally created by Danish production company Snowman Productions, having successfully aired earlier this year in Belgium.

WTFN is behind two of Seven’s new crime docuseries, Australia’s Most Dangerous Prisoners and The Hunters. The former will outline in detail the crimes that landed men and women in Australia’s high security jails through first-hand accounts by ex-inmates, former correctional officers, journalists and forensic psychologists. Meanwhile, six-part series The Hunters sees investigative crime journalist Adamn Shand and “the human lie detector” Steve van Aperon join forces to crack famous crimes, uncovering new leads and evidence. Fred Media is currently shopping both series at MIPCOM.

Perpetual Entertainment’s special event series King Con: The Life and Crimes of Hamish McLaren will unpack the story of one of the most successful con men of all time, who scammed at least $60 million in a 30 year career across Australia, Canada, Asia, Europe and the UK, before being brought down by Tom Zadravec, a young NSW Police detective.

The Rise and Fall of Kings Cross, produced by Shadow Productions, will include rare and unseen vision, re-enactments and exclusive interviews that explore 150 years of one of Australia’s most notorious neighbourhoods.

The UK’s Arrow Pictures is behind The Wave, which will examine the atrocities and aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which killed at least 225,000 people, some 20 years on.

Further, after a theatrical run that has seen the film gross more than $500,000, Paul Goldman’s Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, produced by Mushroom, will make its TV premiere on Seven in 2024.

Shane Jacobson will serve as ‘roastmaster’ for The Australian Roast of John Cleese, joined by Tom Gleeson, Joel Creasey, Christie Whelan Brown, Steve Vizard, Lehmo, Alex Lee, Lawrence Mooeny, Damien Power, Stephen Hall and Rhonda Burchmore. Ocean View Entertainment will produce the homage to the UK comedy legend.

Returning in 2024 are Seven staples The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Famer Wants a Wife, Dancing With the Stars, The 1% Club, Australian Idol, RFDS, My Kitchen Rules and Big Brother, as well as 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, 7NEWS Spotlight and the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

“Seven creates great content. We eat sleep and breathe content that connects with heartland Australia more than anyone else,” said Seven West Media managing director and CEO James Warbarton.

In sport, 7plus will have full digital rights to the AFL from September, encompassing the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final, followed by the AFLW and then the full 2025 season. Its digital rights to cricket will start in October next year, with Test matches, Women’s Internationals, BBL and WBBL.

Warburton promised the addition of AFL and cricket to 7plus would be the “biggest game changer in the history of Australian streaming.”

“Together, they will represent four billion new minutes of viewing on 7plus a year.”