Simon Baker has inked an exclusive, multi-year first-look agreement with MGM International Television Productions.

As part of the deal, Baker will develop scripted projects for MGM with an international focus, with the idea that he would potentially direct and/or star.

Baker made his feature directorial debut with Breath in 2017, which premiered in Toronto and earnt him an Australian Director’s Guild Award, and nine AACTA nominations.

He was most recently seen on screen in Stephen Johnson’s High Ground, which he also executive produced, and will appear opposite Yael Stone and newcomer Julia Savage in Kathryn Del Barton’s upcoming feature Blaze.

Officially launched in June 2020, MGM International Television Productions has recently finished filming its first seven greenlit projects since launching including: El Fin del Amor (Amazon Studios), Last Light (Peacock/NENT Group), Billy the Kid (EPIX/NENT Group), From (EPIX), Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Amazon Studios), Mariachis (HBO Max) and The Reunion (France Televisions/Make it Happen Studio).

MGM president of international televisions Rola Bauer said: “Simon Baker is an international star whose creative instincts and expertise as a director, producer and clearly as an actor, puts him in rarefied company.

“We are thrilled to support his passion to tell global stories with the amazing talent coming out of Australia.”

Baker said it was a great time to use television to “bridge cultures and evolve perspectives on storytelling”.

“I’m excited to put together a talented and creative team to present bold and engaging stories that can enrich, entertain and connect with international audiences. MGM International TV Productions are the perfect partners, I believe together we can grow something very special.”

Baker is represented by United Management in Australia and CAA in the US.