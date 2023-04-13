Sony has launched a premium 30.5-inch 4K HDR professional monitor for critical evaluation, colour grading, live production, and post-production. The BVM-HX3110 features a Sony-designed dual layer anti-reflection LCD panel with Sony proprietary signal processing, supporting a higher peak luminance of up to 4000cd/m² while maintaining no-compromise deep blacks.

Along with characteristics such as accurate colour reproduction, picture consistency, and precision imaging, the BVM-HX3110 offers brighter specular highlights and introduces a new optional fast-pixel response mode for reduced motion blur. It also provides a wider viewing angle, as well as standard IP interface for SMPTE ST2110 signals, to complement Sony’s Networked Live ecosystem. The BVM-HX310 remains available as a companion model to the BVM-HX3110, offering consistency in colour reproduction, gamma curve, and operation.

The monitor’s new standard toolset incorporates Waveform Monitor/Vector Scope (WF/VS), false colour, focus assist, closed captioning, 3D LUT processing, and quad and side-by-side viewing modes, among other features. Supplemental benefits include support for JPEG-XS as well as Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) through optional licenses. Additional optional licenses enable tools such as HDR/SDR conversion and a user 3D LUT signal-output.

Sony Australia CCS group manager said Anthony Kable BVM-HX3110 was a tool for content creators seeking to accurately match and represent their creation.

“We continue to act on customers’ feedback, which is why this new model offers a host of new features including an IP interface for enhanced flexibility,” he said.

“And of course, in keeping with Sony’s monitor design philosophy, its colour matches with our most popular professional monitors.”