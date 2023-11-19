SPA unveils Ones to Watch mentors

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the mentors for this year’s Ones to Watch program, with a selection of the country’s leading producers to provide one-on-one guidance to participants throughout the next few months.

It follows the unveiling of this year’s cohort, featuring producers from across First Nations stories, social media series, drama, horror, rom-coms and factual.

In addition to the mentoring, the 12 successful applicants will take part in an exclusive webinar series to develop their creative slate and business skills in the lead-up to next year’s Screen Forever and also have the opportunity to apply for the Screen Australia-supported Ones To Watch Screen Internship, which offers financial assistance of up to $20,000 for a placement with a global production company.

Speaking about this year’s mentors, SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the organisation’s membership took the responsibility to develop and care for the industry “very seriously”.

“Through the Ones To Watch program, our members can mentor the next generation of industry leaders,” he said.

“This provides the mentees with a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth, setting a strong foundation for our screen industry for years to come.”

The full list of Ones To Watch and their mentors are as follows:

Alexandra Doering – Ian Collie, Easy Tiger Productions

Amy Parry – Jo Porter, Curio Pictures

Gillian Crosby – Tanya Phegan, Guesswork TV

Jodie Kirkbride – Brett Popplewell, Fremantle Australia

Lisa Albert – Jennifer Peedom and Jo-Anne McGowan, Stranger Than Fiction

Michael Hudson – David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, Bunya Productions

Monique Mulcahy – Hugh Baldwin, Flying Bark Productions

Nara Wilson – Suzanne Ryan, SLR Productions

Stephanie Cole – Melinda Wearne and David Ogilvy, Beyond Productions

Tessa Mansfield-Hung – Lisa Shaunessy, Arcadia

Tobias Willis – Alastair MacKinnon, Matchbox Pictures

Vee Shi – Imogen Banks, Kindling Pictures