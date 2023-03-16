Production is underway in Europe on a series adaptation of New Zealand author Heather Morris’ 2018 Holocaust novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz, with Australian scribe Jacquelin Perske on board as lead writer and executive producer.

A co-commission between Stan, Sky and Peacock, the six-part drama will star Jonah Hauer-King as Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) while she is waiting in line to be tattooed. They experience love at first sight, and so begins a life-affirming, and human story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The cast also includes New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey as Morris and Jonas Nay in the role of Stefan Baretzki, the Nazi officer assigned to guard Lale.

Tali Shalom-Ezer will direct all six episodes, while Evan Placey and Gabbie Asher join Perske as episode writers, with Morris story consultant.

Claire Mundell is executive producing for UK/Australian company Synchronicity Films, which is working alongside Sky Studios and All3Media International.

She said it was a privilege to bring Morris’ book, which has sold more than 12 million copies, to the screen.

“We’re excited to be working with Tali and her vision for the show, and we’re grateful to Heather for trusting us with her beautiful book,” she said.

“I hope every one of Heather’s 12 million plus readers will come to the show and fall in love with Lale and Gita, as we have.”

Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie said the streamers’ investment in the series indicative of its commitment to create “internationally renowned original productions”.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a great example of Stan’s strategy to deliver quality film and television content to Australians as well as continuing our partnerships with premium internationals Sky Studios, Peacock and All3Media International,” she said.

“This true storyline that spans Australia and Europe is incredibly powerful. We look forward to bringing this anticipated series to our audiences with such a stellar cast line-up.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will premiere in 2024.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution and All3Media International are jointly handling international sales.