The colourful characters that make up the AFL draft period will be heading back to Stan, with the Nine-owned streamer confirming production has begun on a feature-length follow-up to last year’s Show Me The Money docuseries.

Produced by JAMTV, Show Me The Money II will lift the lid on one of the most turbulent AFL trade periods in the game’s history, featuring a mega trade that involved four clubs, two players, and 14 draft picks.

As with last year’s series, the cameras will go behind the scenes with the players and their agents on deadline day at Marvel Stadium, with input from Paul Connors and Robbie D’Orazio from Connors Sports Management, Colin Young from Corporate Sports Australia, and Alex McDonald from Hemisphere Management Group.

The documentary will be directed by Michael Venables, who also executive produces with Luke Tunnecliffe and JAMTV CEO Cos Cardone.

Cardone said the second iteration of the concept would “go to a whole new level”.

“The sheer volume of trades, the big names, the big deals, and last-minute chaos has given us something compelling for footy fans, sports fans, and non-sports fans alike,” he said.

“Not to mention, it was the year that gave us the Mega Trade. Show Me The Money is uniquely brilliant when it comes to storytelling: it is unscripted AFL drama without a football field in sight.”

Show Me The Money II will premiere only on Stan in February 2023, ahead of the start of the 2023 AFL Premiership Season