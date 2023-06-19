Stan expands partnership with Lionsgate

Stan has broadened its partnership with Lionsgate, signing a multi-year output agreement for a slate of first-run premium scripted dramas and exclusive features.

The deal includes dramas from across both Lionsgate and STARZ, encompassing Gray, Son of a Critch, Welcome to Flatch and a Spartacus sequel series, and features such as White Bird, and Alice, Darling.

Stan has had a long-standing partnership with Lionsgate, which has meant it has been the Australian home of the Power franchise, The Serpent Queen, Minx, BMF, P-Valley, Heels, Gaslit and Hightown. It also has an originals development partnership with the studio , which has led to projects such as the upcoming Prosper, produced by Lingo Pictures.

The agreement also means Stan will host catalogue TV series and films like Mad Men, Weeds, The Spanish Princess, Anger Management, Black Sails, Wolf Creek, La La Land and Twilight.

It is Stan’s latest major partnership with a Hollywood studio for first-run premium scripted series, following last year’s deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Espionage drama Gray stars Patricia Clarkson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Rupert Everett and is based on an original concept by novelist David Baldacci. Clarkson plays a CIA spy returning after two decades in hiding, dodging government spies who suspected her of being a traitor. When she returns to her old life, a new mole within her old network puts her life in jeopardy.

Spartacus creator Steven S. DeKnight expands on the original 2010-2013 series for the sequel; Welcome to Flatch is a mockumentary series following a group of young adults in a small American town, starring comedian Holmes, Sean William Scott and Jaime Pressly; and Canadian comedy Son of a Critch, created by and starring comedian Mark Critch, is based on his memoir about coming of age in the 1980s and also stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Claire Rankin.

Also headed to Stan is feature film White Bird, the spin-off to 2017 Wonder, starring Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, and Alice, Darling, the psychological thriller starring Anna Kendrick as a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.

Stan CEO Martin Kugeler said the deal would ensure a stronger line up of Hollywood and global content to complement its Australian Originals.

“Stan’s multi-year output agreement with Lionsgate secures a suite of exciting new first-run premium dramas from a global content leader, exclusive to our Australian subscribers. Over the years, Lionsgate and STARZ have produced some of the most exciting Hollywood TV shows and movies, with Gaslit, the Power franchise, Minx and The Serpent Queen proving very successful for our service. We can not wait to bring the new shows to Australian audiences,”

“This deal is a testament to our longstanding partnership with Lionsgate and STARZ, and is the latest addition to our existing content agreements with major Hollywood studios.”

Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer added: “We’re pleased to expand our successful relationship with Stan. The agreement reaffirms the enormous value of our content to platform partners worldwide while allowing us to bring Australian audiences a deep slate of signature Lionsgate and STARZ properties, from exciting new shows like the Spartacus sequel to beloved film and TV brands La La Land and Mad Men.”