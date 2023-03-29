Richard Roxburgh and Rebecca Gibney will star opposite each other in Lingo Pictures’ Megachurch drama Prosper, with production underway in Sydney for Stan.

The pair, who share more than 120 screen credits between them and previously co-starred in 2017 web series The Circle, will play U Star founder and Global Pastor Cal Quinn and his wife and worship leader Abi Quinn, respectively.

Developed in conjunction with Lionsgate, the series follows the Quinns, the founding family behind one of the fastest-growing megachurches in the world, U Star, based in Sydney.

Poised on the precipice of a lucrative American expansion, the family is about to catapult into a whole new stratosphere of wealth and unchecked power. But behind closed doors, the Quinns are a family protecting shameful secrets – all while preaching a message of faith, love, and acceptance to their many thousands of followers.

Joining Roxburgh and Gibney in the cast is the former’s Bali 2002 co-star Ewen Leslie as Dion Quinn, the dutiful eldest son, with Ming-Zhu Hii starring as his wife, Taryn Quinn. Jacob Collins-Levy takes on the role of Jed Quinn, a rebel with a cause and youngest son within the Quinn family, while Hayley McCarthy will feature as Isabel Kalani, the only daughter of the Quinn family, and Jordi Webber as Isabel’s American husband Benji. The family is rounded out by Alexander D’Souza as Moses, the adopted son of Cal and Abi.

There are also appearances from Jacek Koman as Eli, Andrea Solonge as Juno, Brigid Zengen as Juno’s mother Rosa, and Alex FitzAlan as US DJ Maddox.

Prosper is created by Matt Cameron and Jason Stephens, with Liz Doran, Louise Fox and Belinda Chayko joining Cameron in the writers’ room. Jennifer Leacey and Shaun Wilson are directing, while Stephens is producing alongside Andrew Walker. Helen Bowden is executive producing for Lingo.

Also working on the production are DOPs Hugh Miller (block one) and Murray Lui (block two), production designer Pete Baxter, casting director Amanda Mitchell, costume designer Jan Hurley, and make-up and hair designer Wizzy Molineaux.

Roxburgh and Gibney both commented on the distinctive traits of the couple they are portraying, with the Rake star describing Cal Quinn as “an irresistible character”.

“He’s a luminous and powerful figure, yet plagued with doubt and secrets,” he said.”And the excellent writing team have surrounded him with equally complex characters. I can’t wait to jump into this with the cast and bring it all to life.”

Gibney described the drama as “very special and timey”.

“The producers have assembled an astonishing cast and crew, the scripts are fabulous and Abi Quinn is unlike anyone I have played before,” she said.

Stephens agreed, believing the story would “resonate with audiences around the world”.

Major production investment was provided by Screen Australia with the assistance of the NSW Government via Screen NSW and the Made in NSW Fund. Lionsgate will manage international sales.

Prosper is one of three titles Stan announced it was developing with Lionsgate in March 2022, alongside Aquarius Films and Dollhouse Pictures’ drama The Geography of Friendship and Jungle Entertainment’s outback crime comedy Population 11.