Stef Smith to helm Stan’s ‘Jones Family Christmas’ starring Heather Mitchell, Ella Scott Lynch

It’s that time of the year again for Stan, with the streamer starting production on a new Christmas film in regional Victoria led by Heather Mitchell and Ella Scott Lynch.

Jones Family Christmas stars Mitchell as Heather Jones, an eccentric grandmother that has finally managed to get her family under one roof for Christmas.

From heartbreak and depression to meddling mothers and forced frivolity – every member of Heather’s extended clan is fighting an internal battle. Before Heather even has a chance to interrogate her kids about their failing love lives, the family receives a fire evacuation order, forcing them family must band together and rediscover what matters most – each other.

The cast also includes Max McKenna, Neil Melville, Nicholas Denton, Dushan Philips, Tahlee Fereday, Jimmy Rees, Genevieve Morris, Marg Downey, Michael Logo, Akhilesh Jain, Bev Killick and Australian comedian Tanya Hennessey.

Stef Smith will make her feature directorial debut with the film, which is based on an audio play from comedian Tegan Higginbotham, who also wrote the screenplay and is part of the cast. Richard Kelly and John Molloy are producing for 2Jons Productions, with major production investment coming from VicScreen.

Kelly and Molloy said the film was about “selflessness, family, and community”.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Stan to bring Jones Family Christmas to Australian screens,” they said.

“Our beautiful, talented cast is set to shine in this hilarious, moving, cross-generational, family Christmas story created by writer Tegan Higginbotham and director Stef Smith. We hope the Jones family festivities will find a place in your heart this Christmas.

Jones Family Christmas follows previous Stan Original Christmas films, A Sunburnt Christmas, Christmas on the Farm, and Christmas Ransom.

Chief content officer Cailah Scobie said the streamer was pleased to continue its tradition of festive, feel-good films that celebrated Christmas in Australia.

“Another heart-warming family comedy with the incredible Heather Mitchell leading the cast, we look forward to working with director Stef Smith, writer Tegan Higginbotham and the talented team at 2Jons on this joyous production,” she said.

Jones Family Christmas will premiere in the festive season.