‘Strife’ (Trailer)

Produced by Made Up Stories, in partnership with Fifth Season, Strife stars Asher Keddie as Evelyn Jones, a ‘modern imperfect woman’ who goes from lounge room blogger to a force within women’s media.

Set in the dynamic and ever-changing world of publishing, digital media, and its origins, the series is inspired by Mia Freedman’s memoir, Work, Strife, Balance, and written and adapted for screen by Australian screenwriter Sarah Scheller.

The cast includes Matt Day, Jonathan LaPaglia, Tina Bursill, Emma Lung, Alex Dimitriades, Maria Angelico, Rhys Mitchell, Olivia Junkeer, BeBe Bettencourt, Bryony Skillington, Lucy Ansell, Darcy Tadich, Lincoln Younes and Willow Speers.

Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky executive produced alongside Scheller, Keddie, Freedman, and Alison Hurbert-Burns for Binge. Lana Greenhalgh is the commissioning editor, while the late Brian Walsh was a commissioner and executive producer.

The series received major production investment from Screen Australia with financial and post, digital, and visual effects support from Screen NSW. Fifth Season is handling international distribution.

Strife will premiere December 6 on Binge.