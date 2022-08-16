A documentary borne out of a “collaboration made from heaven” between Sweetshop & Green and Monash University will have its world premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) this week.

Celeste Geer’s The Endangered Generation? aims to challenge the myth that the world is fundamentally driven by selfishness and competition by revealing a neglected side of human nature, as well as the potential of the diversity and deep connections that already exist just beyond our view.

It’s a journey that encompasses the jungles of Panama in search of nature’s survival secrets; the heart of the Antarctic to discover how art can change the way we see our world; an experiment in radical collaboration playing out in the urban bustle of Indonesia; and the fight to preserve the last of Australia’s Indigenous languages and the knowledge of our world that they contain.

Narrated by Laura Dern, The Endangered Generation? is produced by Daniel Joyce and Gal Greenspan, with Leila Conners and Sharlene George on board as executive producers.

The cinematography team comprised Aaron Smith, Bella Panggabean, Chris Mauger, Julian Manrique, Michael Latham, and Susie Salavati, while Bernadette Murray, Samuel Galloway, and Steven Robinson served as editors. Thomas Rouch composed the music.

The Sweetshop & Green production was developed in collaboration with Monash University and in association with Screen Australia, VicScreen, Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund, South Australian Film Corporation, Projector Films & VMLY&R.

Greenspan, co-managing director of Sweetshop & Green, told IF that Sweetshop had been working Monash’s advertising agency, VMLY&R, who shared that the university was keen to be involved in a film.

“At the same time, Sweetshop & Green had started working on a climate change film and this collaboration was made from heaven,” he said.

“Sweetshop & Green couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Monash – a client who was willing for collaborative work between the film’s creative team and Monash’s world-leading researchers.

“This was both beneficial and educational for the production. Sweetshop & Green would have never had this amazing knowledge and access to this research without this unique collaboration.”

Panama was one of the locations for ‘The Endangered Generation?’.

She added that Dern, given her work in the Jurassic Park films, was identified early on as “the best narrator for this film”.

“Once we had a cut, we shared it with her and her agent and we were truly honored she decided to work with us on the project,” he said.

The documentary forms the next phase of Monash University’s Change It brand campaign, which asks the question ‘Is the next generation endangered?’.

Launched earlier this year with a front page wrap in Nine newspaper The Age, the concept is designed to highlight issues such as health, habitat, inequality, and trust.

A Monash University spokesman said the institution wanted local and international talent to work, study, and undertake research that would contribute to positive change for current and future generations.

“Our support and participation in the making of The Endangered Generation? documentary is one of many ways we’re bringing the extraordinary work of our academics to light and showcasing our impact on the challenges of the age – climate change, geopolitical security, and thriving communities – which aligns with the intent in our strategic plan Impact 2030 and our brand campaign Change It,” he said.

Following MIFF, Monash is planning global screenings of the documentary, the first of which will be in Prato, Italy. Stakeholders will be invited to not only view the film, but take a deeper dive into the university’s education and research through experiential activations and thought leadership forums.

The Change ExhibIT, which uses artificial reality to bring to life the positive change education and research can have on the lives of the next generation, will also be showcased around the world – from events at secondary schools in India to public exhibitions in Melbourne, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the US.

The Monash spokesman said the university would “continue to explore additional screening and activation opportunities all leading to the documentary’s theatrical release in 2023”.

Sweetshop & Green is working with Off The Fence sales and Bonsai Films on an international release, with Bonsai and Sweetshop & Green to work together on a local impact campaign.

The Endangered Generation? will debut Wednesday, August 17 at MIFF.