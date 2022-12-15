Indie darlings The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once have dominated the nominations for the AACTA International Awards with six apiece.
Martin McDonagh’s dramedy about two friends on a remote island off the coast of Ireland and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s absurdist multiverse adventure will go up against a trio of the year’s biggest blockbusters in the Best Film prize, sharing the category with Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Already the most decorated film of the domestic AACTAs, Elvis has the opportunity to add to its haul with further nominations for Best Direction, Lead Actor for Austin Butler, and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia DeJonge.
Thomas M Wright’s psychological thriller The Stranger is the only Australian film to garner multiple nominations, with lead actors Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris both recognised for their performances. As with the Golden Globes announcement earlier this week, Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie, and Hugh Jackman received nods for their lead performances in Tár, Babylon, and The Son respectively.
In the small screen categories, Australian productions Heartbreak High and Mystery Road: Origin are both up for Best Drama Series, with Thomas Weatherall and Mark Coles Smith vying for Best Actor in a Series for their performances in the respective dramas. They will compete against Severance, Stranger Things, and The Bear.
The White Lotus will be hoping to replicate its Best Comedy Series win at the 2021 AACTA International Awards, but the second season faces stiff competition in the form of Wednesday, Only Murders in the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hacks.
Hacks actress Jean Smart is nominated across television and film, receiving a nod for Best Supporting Actress in Babylon, and Best Actress in a Series for the HBO Max comedy.
In congratulating the nominees, AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said the past 12 months had been “incredibly strong” for film and television.
“The Australian Academy is very proud to acknowledge such brilliant work by screen practitioners on the global stage,” he said.
“It is also very gratifying to see Australian productions and talent in the mix.”
The 2022 AACTA International Awards will be presented virtually on Friday, February 24.
The full list of nominees is below:
FILM
Best Film
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Lead Actor
- Austin Butler (As Elvis) – Elvis
- Joel Edgerton (As Mark Frame) – The Stranger
- Colin Farrell (As Pádraic Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser (As Charlie) – The Whale
- Hugh Jackman (As Peter) – The Son
Best Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett (As Lydia Tár) – Tár
- Ana de Armas (As Norma Jeane) – Blonde
- Margot Robbie (As Nellie Laroy) – Babylon
- Michelle Williams (As Mitzi Fabelman) – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh (As Evelyn Wang) – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson (As Colm Doherty) – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Woody Harrelson (As The Captain) – Triangle Of Sadness
- Sean Harris (As Henry Teague) – The Stranger
- Brad Pitt (As Jack Conrad) – Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan (As Waymond Wang) – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Kerry Condon (As Siobhan Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis (As Deirdre Beaubeirdre) – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Olivia DeJonge (As Priscilla) Elvis
- Stephanie Hsu (As Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki) – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Jean Smart (As Elinor St. John) – Babylon
Best Direction
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay
- Todd Field – Tár
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
- Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
- Heartbreak High
- Mystery Road: Origin
- Severance
- Stranger Things
- The Bear
Best Comedy Series
- Hacks
- Only Murders in The Building
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The White Lotus: Sicily
- Wednesday
Best Actor in a Series
- Jeremy Allen White (As Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto) – The Bear
- Jason Bateman (As Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde) – Ozark
- Mark Coles Smith (As Jay Swan) – Mystery Road: Origin
- Bob Odenkirk (As Jimmy McGill) – Better Call Saul
- Thomas Weatherall (As Malakai Mitchell) – Heartbreak High
Best Actress in a Series
- Jennifer Coolidge (As Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) – The White Lotus: Sicily
- Elizabeth Debecki (As Princess Diana) – The Crown
- Laura Linney (As Wendy Byrde) – Ozark
- Jean Smart (As Deborah Vance) – Hacks
- Zendaya (As Rue Bennett) – Euphoria