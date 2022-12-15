Indie darlings The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once have dominated the nominations for the AACTA International Awards with six apiece.

Martin McDonagh’s dramedy about two friends on a remote island off the coast of Ireland and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s absurdist multiverse adventure will go up against a trio of the year’s biggest blockbusters in the Best Film prize, sharing the category with Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

Already the most decorated film of the domestic AACTAs, Elvis has the opportunity to add to its haul with further nominations for Best Direction, Lead Actor for Austin Butler, and Best Supporting Actress for Olivia DeJonge.

Thomas M Wright’s psychological thriller The Stranger is the only Australian film to garner multiple nominations, with lead actors Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris both recognised for their performances. As with the Golden Globes announcement earlier this week, Cate Blanchett, Margot Robbie, and Hugh Jackman received nods for their lead performances in Tár, Babylon, and The Son respectively.

In the small screen categories, Australian productions Heartbreak High and Mystery Road: Origin are both up for Best Drama Series, with Thomas Weatherall and Mark Coles Smith vying for Best Actor in a Series for their performances in the respective dramas. They will compete against Severance, Stranger Things, and The Bear.

The White Lotus will be hoping to replicate its Best Comedy Series win at the 2021 AACTA International Awards, but the second season faces stiff competition in the form of Wednesday, Only Murders in the Building, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hacks.

Hacks actress Jean Smart is nominated across television and film, receiving a nod for Best Supporting Actress in Babylon, and Best Actress in a Series for the HBO Max comedy.

In congratulating the nominees, AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said the past 12 months had been “incredibly strong” for film and television.

“The Australian Academy is very proud to acknowledge such brilliant work by screen practitioners on the global stage,” he said.

“It is also very gratifying to see Australian productions and talent in the mix.”

The 2022 AACTA International Awards will be presented virtually on Friday, February 24.

The full list of nominees is below:

FILM

Best Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (As Elvis) – Elvis

Joel Edgerton (As Mark Frame) – The Stranger

Colin Farrell (As Pádraic Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser (As Charlie) – The Whale

Hugh Jackman (As Peter) – The Son

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (As Lydia Tár) – Tár

Ana de Armas (As Norma Jeane) – Blonde

Margot Robbie (As Nellie Laroy) – Babylon

Michelle Williams (As Mitzi Fabelman) – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh (As Evelyn Wang) – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (As Colm Doherty) – The Banshees of Inisherin

Woody Harrelson (As The Captain) – Triangle Of Sadness

Sean Harris (As Henry Teague) – The Stranger

Brad Pitt (As Jack Conrad) – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan (As Waymond Wang) – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon (As Siobhan Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis (As Deirdre Beaubeirdre) – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Olivia DeJonge (As Priscilla) Elvis

Stephanie Hsu (As Joy Wang / Jobu Tupaki) – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jean Smart (As Elinor St. John) – Babylon

Best Direction

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

Todd Field – Tár

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Heartbreak High

Mystery Road: Origin

Severance

Stranger Things

The Bear

Best Comedy Series

Hacks

Only Murders in The Building

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The White Lotus: Sicily

Wednesday

Best Actor in a Series

Jeremy Allen White (As Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto) – The Bear

Jason Bateman (As Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde) – Ozark

Mark Coles Smith (As Jay Swan) – Mystery Road: Origin

Bob Odenkirk (As Jimmy McGill) – Better Call Saul

Thomas Weatherall (As Malakai Mitchell) – Heartbreak High

Best Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (As Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) – The White Lotus: Sicily

Elizabeth Debecki (As Princess Diana) – The Crown

Laura Linney (As Wendy Byrde) – Ozark

Jean Smart (As Deborah Vance) – Hacks

Zendaya (As Rue Bennett) – Euphoria