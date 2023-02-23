Directors Baz Luhrmann and James Cameron were able to win the prizes that have so far eluded them on the global awards circuit, but there was no joy for an Oscar favourite as the AACTA International award winners were announced.

Cameron’s Avatar sequel took out the award for Best Film, while Luhrmann took out Best Direction for Elvis, to go with his Best Direction in Film award at last year’s AACTA Ceremony.

It was one of two awards for Elvis, with Austin Butler continuing his leading actor momentum from this week’s BAFTAs. The leading actress category also mirrored the British awards, with Cate Blanchett adding to her haul for Tár – her third International AACTA Award.

Black tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin led this year’s film winners, taking home three prizes, wins including Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), and Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh).

However, there was no such luck for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s absurdist multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was unable to convert any of its six nominations.

In television, ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin took home Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor in a Series for Mark Coles Smith, who joins Aaron Pedersen in winning an AACTA International Award for portraying Detective Jay Swan.

Elsewhere, The White Lotus went back-to-back for Best Comedy Series, while Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Tanya McQuoid, was crowned Best Actress.

The full list of winners is below:

FILM

Best Film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Actor

Austin Butler (as Elvis) – Elvis

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (As Lydia Tár) – Tár



Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (As Colm Doherty) – The Banshees of Inisherin



Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon (As Siobhan Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin



Best Direction

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis



Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin



TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Mystery Road: Origin

Best Comedy Series

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actor in a Series

Mark Coles Smith (As Jay Swan) – Mystery Road: Origin

Best Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (As Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) – The White Lotus: Sicily