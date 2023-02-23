Directors Baz Luhrmann and James Cameron were able to win the prizes that have so far eluded them on the global awards circuit, but there was no joy for an Oscar favourite as the AACTA International award winners were announced.
Cameron’s Avatar sequel took out the award for Best Film, while Luhrmann took out Best Direction for Elvis, to go with his Best Direction in Film award at last year’s AACTA Ceremony.
It was one of two awards for Elvis, with Austin Butler continuing his leading actor momentum from this week’s BAFTAs. The leading actress category also mirrored the British awards, with Cate Blanchett adding to her haul for Tár – her third International AACTA Award.
Black tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin led this year’s film winners, taking home three prizes, wins including Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), and Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh).
However, there was no such luck for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s absurdist multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once, which was unable to convert any of its six nominations.
In television, ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin took home Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor in a Series for Mark Coles Smith, who joins Aaron Pedersen in winning an AACTA International Award for portraying Detective Jay Swan.
Elsewhere, The White Lotus went back-to-back for Best Comedy Series, while Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Tanya McQuoid, was crowned Best Actress.
The full list of winners is below:
FILM
Best Film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Actor
Austin Butler (as Elvis) – Elvis
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (As Lydia Tár) – Tár
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (As Colm Doherty) – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon (As Siobhan Súilleabháin) – The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Direction
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Best Screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Mystery Road: Origin
Best Comedy Series
The White Lotus: Sicily
Best Actor in a Series
Mark Coles Smith (As Jay Swan) – Mystery Road: Origin
Best Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge (As Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) – The White Lotus: Sicily