Filmmaker Thomas Meadmore puts the spotlight on one of the most impactful diseases of our time with his new documentary The Cancer Conflict, which examines what people trust when their life is on the line.

The latest figures from the American Medical Association state that up to 90 per cent of cancer patients look for treatment outside of their healthcare system at some point, a decision that doubles the risk of death.

The Cancer Conflict follows both 53-year-old Grant who has been diagnosed with Stage 2 bowel cancer and chooses conventional medical treatment; and 51-year-old Surinder, who has Type 2 breast cancer and opts for a completely natural and alternative route.

The intimate documentary raises questions about how to make informed choices in an online world of misinformation, while also exploring the challenges that arise for those looking for miracles.

The Cancer Conflict is written, directed, and produced by Meadmore through Go Fish Films, with Nic Guttridge on board as executive producer and writer.

It will be available to download on Amazon, iTunes, Google, Xbox and Vimeo from September 21.