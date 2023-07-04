‘The Dark Emu Story’ (Trailer)

Allan Clarke’s The Dark Emu Story ​explores the cultural impact of Bruce Pascoe’s Dark Emu – the 2014 bestselling book claims that First Nations people were not only hunters and gatherers but also farmers who were part of a complex economic system.

Inspired by the journals of famous British explorers, the book makes the argument that First Nations people settled in villages, lived in houses, devised extraordinary methods of aquaculture and astronomy, and were, amongst many other achievements, the world’s first bakers.

​But Dark Emu sparked a fierce debate and provoked searing criticism. Academics Peter Sutton and Keryn Walshe published a stinging rebuff of the book, rejecting Pascoe’s theory of Indigenous agriculture, while conservative commentators poured scorn upon Pascoe’s work and questioned his Aboriginal identity.

​For the first time, Pascoe responds directly to the attacks on him and offers rare personal insights on his journey since the publication of Dark Emu, including coming face-to-face with Sutton. A chorus of commentators, historians, and experts, including Stan Grant, Marcia Langton, Bill Gammage, and Narelda Jacobs also provide vital context and insight.

​A Blackfella Films Production for the ABC, The Dark Emu Story was written by Clarke alongside Jacob Hickey, who also produces with Darren Dale and Belinda Mravicic. The creative team worked with ABC head of Indigenous Kelrick Martin.

The project received principal production funding from Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in association with Screen NSW and VicScreen.

The Dark Emu Story screens on Tuesday, July 18 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and iview.