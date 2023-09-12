‘The Emu War’ (Teaser)

Based on the infamous Great Emu War of 1932, Lisa Fineberg, John Campbell, and Jay Morrissey‘s The Emu War follows a rag-tag platoon of soldiers who are driven into a brutal and bloody battle against Australia’s deadliest flightless beasts. Haunted by the kidnapping of his son at the hands of the Emus, Major Meredith leads the platoon behind enemy lines in order to kill the emu’s leader, The Queen Emu.

Created by Hot Dad Productions, the web series turned feature includes appearances from Damian Callinan, Fineberg, Aaron Gocs, Dane Simpson, Ben Russell, Lena Moon, Jonathan Schuster, Cameron James, Naomi Higgins, Ethan Marrell, and Luke McGregor.

The Emu War will have its world premiere at Cinema Nova as the closing night film of Monster Fest 2023 on Sunday, October 22, which will be followed by a post-screening Q&A with the cast and crew.

Umbrella Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand and handle world rights.