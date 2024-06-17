‘The Fabulous Four’ (Trailer)

Jocelyn Moorehouse’s The Fabulous Four stars Megan Mullally, Susan Sarandon, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as three lifelong friends travel to Florida to be bridesmaids in a surprise wedding of their college girlfriend, played by Bette Midler.

Once there, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there’s enough sparks, drinks and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected. The cast also includes Bruce Greenwood, Timothy V. Murphy, and Brandee Evans.

Written by Ann Marie Allison and Jenna Milly, the film was produced by Lauren Hantz and Southpaw Entertainment’s Richard Barton Lewis, with Bronte Pictures CEO Blake Northfield among the executive producers.

The Fabulous Four will be released in cinemas August 1 via Transmission.