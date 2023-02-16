The Magician’s Elephant, directed by Australian Wendy Rogers and produced and animated in Sydney by Animal Logic, premieres on Netflix March 17.

Based on the novel is based on the novel Kate DiCamillo, the film follows an orphan, Peter, who when a fortune teller comes to town, knows the questions he needs to ask: Is his long lost sister still alive? And if so, how can he find her? The fortune teller’s mysterious answer (“An elephant! An elephant will lead you to her!”) sets off a chain of remarkable and impossible events.

The voice cast includes Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French , Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson and Benedict Wong.

The Magician’s Elephant marks Rogers’ first film as director after working as VFX supervisor on projects such as Flushed Away and The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian).

Julia Pistor (Jimmy Neutron, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) is the producer, with the script written by Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4).

Max Boas (Abominable) is the production designer, with Iuri Lioi (How to Train Your Dragon trilogy) art director.

The film is edited by Robert Fisher Jr. (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and while Mark Mothersbough (The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Thor: Ragnarok) is the composer.

Gary H. Lee (Kung Fu Panda) is the pre vis lead. Head of story was Mark Sperber (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2) and line producer Jennifer Teter (Sherlock Gnomes).

All computer imagery by Animal Logic.



