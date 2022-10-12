Once again, we’re going to use IF’s final issue of the year to shine a light towards the future – that is, the names we think you’re going to be hearing a lot more of soon.

Our Rising Talent list for 2023 will celebrate up-and-comers both above and below-the-line. Those who are shaking things up, telling different stories, have exciting and new creative vision or who are just putting in the hard yards!

Some people on the list will be new faces, while others might have recently gotten into positions of new leadership where they can make waves, or have changed specialty.

They’re the people whose careers we think are about to truly take off.

In putting together this list, we want your help! We’d love to hear your suggestions for exciting new talent across the following categories.

Actors

Casting Directors

Cinematographers

Composers

Costume Designers

Directors

Editors

Hair and Makeup

Producers

Production Designers

Sound

VFX and Animation

Writers

The hope is the IF Rising Talent lists hint at the future of the Australian industry.

In your submission, tell us why the industry should sit up and pay attention to their body of work. Send your suggestions to risingstars@if.com.au before COB November 4.

The Rising Talent list will be published in IF Magazine December-January. Five people will be selected for each category.

Here are those who made the list for 2022:

Actors: Evie Macdonald, Mabel Li, Jillian Nguyen, Nathalie Morris, Sophie Wilde

Cinematographers: Sherwin Akbarzadeh, Emma Paine, Lewis Potts, Lucas Tomoana, Meg White

Composers: Brontë Horder, Freya Berkhout, Helena Czajka, Thomas E Rouch, Chiara Costanza

Costume Designers: Sabina Myers, Ellen Stanistreet, Valentina Serebrennikova, Lien See Leong, Emily Pires

Directors: Madeleine Gottlieb, Samuel Van Grinsven, Isaac Elliott, Katie Found, David O’Donnell

Editors: Christine Cheung, Rachel Grierson-Johns, Grace Eyre, Pip Hart, Jessie Hildebrand

Producers: Taryne Laffar, Hannah Ngo, Nikki Tran, Cody Greenwood, Hayley Adams

Production Designers: Ara Nuri Steel, Laura Anna Lucas, Celeste Veldze, Courtney Westbrook, Maya Coombs

VFX and Animation: Luke Gravett, Heidy Villafane, Francesca Milde, Roy Malhi, Christina Ryan

Writers: Philip Tarl Denson, Enoch Mailangi, Kim Ho, Caitlin Richardson, Clare Sladden