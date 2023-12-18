‘The Road to Patagonia’ (Trailer)

Shot across 16 years, documentary The Road to Patagonia follows filmmaker Matty Hannon as he undertakes a solo adventure to surf the west coast of the Americas by motorbike, from the top of Alaska to the tip of Patagonia.

But deep in the wilderness – alone with the wolves and the bears – the journeyer’s plans unexpectedly fall to pieces. After losing everything, and on the cusp of quitting he meets the girl of his dreams, a permaculture farmer named Heather Hillier who throws caution to the wind and sells her urban farm to buy a bike of her own. Together riding south, the duo meet with Zapatista rebels, Amazonian shamans and Mapuche leaders whose salient words crack the adventurers’ cultural veneer, leaving them with existential questions.

They end up downshifting from motorcycles to horseback, presenting a relational approach to the breathtaking landscapes and a host of challenges that ultimately become rewarding.

Hannon and cinematographer Heather Hillier will participate in a series of special Q&A events around Australia ahead of the theatrical release of the documentary in April via Garage Entertainment. Find out more information about screenings here.