Tim Draxl, Matt Day, Jada Alberts, Nicholas Brown, Anna McGahan and Oscar Leal lead the ABC’s upcoming In Our Blood, a four-part musical drama series from Hoodlum Entertainment, inspired by Australia’s radical response to AIDS in the early 1980s.

Based on by Griffin Theatre play Never Let Me Go by Adriano Cappelleta, the series canvasses how those across politics, medicine and affected communities had to work together, in the face of moral crusaders and public panic, to stop the spread of AIDS and save thousands of lives.

According to a feature the Australian’s Wish Magazine, published today, Draxl will play a senior adviser to the Health Minister.

While the series was not announced as part of the ABC’s Upfronts last year, reports of it shooting first emerged last November, and is understood to air soon in the wake of Sydney World Pride and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. It is backed by both Screen Australia and Screen Queensland through its Screen Finance program, having shot mostly across Brisbane and South East Queensland.

In Our Blood is created by Cappelleta, working with writers Jane Allen and Jonathan Gavin. John Sheedy and Nick Verso were the directors.

Nathan Mayfield, Tracey Robertson and Tracey Vieira are the producers and executive producers, with Cappelleta also an EP and Allen a co-EP. Ben McNeil is co-producer. Executive producers for the ABC are Sally Riley and Andrew Gregory.

On Instagram, Cappelleta wrote: “I grew up in the shadow of AIDS. I was afraid to come out, I didn’t have a fun romantic adolescence – I feared for my life. But what was it like for the people who lived it? A few years ago I decided to find out and what I discovered was a remarkable story of courage and sheer fabulous humanity. This is my love letter to them all.

“So proud to announce #InOurBloodTV, a musical drama series inspired by the legendary crusaders, advocates and health workers who led Australia’s radical response to AIDS in the 80s. This is the story of what we got right.”

Hoodlum Entertainment CCO Mayfield said In Our Blood promised to be ambitious and compelling, and noted it set against the anthemic songs of the time.

“In Our Blood is inspired by those in government, the LGBTQIA+ community, and benevolent supporters who together led the world in their response to AIDS in the 80s,” he said.

Riley, ABC head of drama, entertainment and Indigenous said the series was a “genre-defying take on an important and inspiring story.”

“Produced by Hoodlum Entertainment and lead by an exciting ensemble cast including the superb Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts, we look forward to sharing this captivating series with ABC audiences off the back of our WorldPride programming,” she said.

Fremantle are handling global distribution.