Tim Phillips has taken over as CEO of Fulcrum Media Finance after founding managing director Sharon Menzies announced she would be stepping down to pursue new opportunities.

Menzies established the cashflow financier with See-Saw Films in 2008, going on to support more than 450 film and television projects in the 15 years since.

She said creating a specialist industry lender and contributing to sustainable local screen industries in Australia and New Zealand had been a “terrific experience”.

“I’m very proud of the incredible team we have at Fulcrum and I leave the company knowing it’s in good hands and that the relationships with the producers I’ve worked with over many years will continue in the future,” she said.

“While it’s time for me to move on from this role, I am looking forward to embracing new challenges and Fulcrum Media Finance will always have a place in my heart.”

Phillips, who previously served as the Fulcrum’s chief operating officer, said he was excited to lead the company into a new era.

“Sharon Menzies effectively created the system of film and television cashflow lending in Australia and New Zealand and Fulcrum has become a cornerstone business in the local screen industry, with strong and long-term backers in Cbus Super (previously Media Super) and BMO,” he said.

“Our team will continue to provide commercial cashflow solutions which aim to maximise the amount of money available to be spent on the screen. We remain dedicated to providing the best service in both the Australian and New Zealand markets.”

Fulcrum Media Finance director Barry Sechos also paid tribute to Menzies, whom he described as being “instrumental in propelling Fulcrum to the forefront of cash flow lending in the Australian and New Zealand film and television production markets”.

“[Sharon] leaves behind a highly experienced and dynamic team, to be headed by Tim Phillips, who is well placed to continue the significant growth of the Fulcrum business in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond,” he said.

“We thank Sharon for her years of service and wish her the very best in her new endeavours. We remain excited by the opportunities available to the group and the Board of Fulcrum looks forward to working closely with Tim and his team in supporting our Australian and New Zealand content producer clients.”