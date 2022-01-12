Author and conservationist Tim Winton will write and narrate a three-part docuseries exploring Western Australia’s Ningaloo Coast.

Ningaloo with Tim Winton (working title) has been co-commissioned by the US-based Love Nature and the ABC, with the author to explore the region’s biodiversity, deep history, and Indigenous knowledge to see what it can teach the world about balance and protecting the planet.

It will utilise natural history, Indigenous cultural history and personal memoir to highlight Ningaloo’s three interconnected ecosystems.

Winton described the project, produced by Artemis Media association with Matter of Factual, as “deeply personal”.

“Ningaloo has had an enormous impact on my life and work, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pay homage through new science, ancient knowledge and a shared ethic of stewardship.”

Director and co-writer Pete Rees will executive produce alongside Celia Tait for Artemis Media and James Manfull for Love Nature.

Major production funding comes from Screenwest, Lotterywest, and the Western Australia Screen Fund, in association with Screen Australia.

The series will roll out on Love Nature’s global linear and streaming platforms, the ABC and on Sky Nature in the UK, Germany, and Italy later this year.

Love Nature global general manager Carlyn Staudt said it was an honour to bring the series to international audiences.

“Ningaloo with Tim Winton is an important Australian story that will unlock access to one of the last unspoiled landscapes remaining on the planet, while also creating an emotional audience connection to the Ningaloo Coast’s wildlife and indigenous culture,” she said.

“Tim Winton is a master storyteller and widely considered one of Australia’s most beloved contemporary authors.”

Flame Distribution handling worldwide sales outside of co-producer territories.