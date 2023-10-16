‘Troppo’ season 2 wraps for the ABC

Production has wrapped in Queensland on the second season of the ABC’s Troppo, with Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun reprising their roles as private investigators Ted Conkaffey and Amanda Pharrell.

The first season was based on Candice Fox’s novel Crimson Lake, with the second following her next book in the series, Redemption Point.

It picks up six months on, with Ted and Amanda investigating a bizarre local murder and an exotic drug ring. Meanwhile Amanda tangles with an old enemy and a new love, and Ted’s past stalks him and his family to Crimson Lake — with deadly consequences.

Starring alongside the duo are Zindzi Okenyo, Simon Lyndon, Radha Mitchell, Ursula Yovich, Miah Madden, Ethan Lwin, Georgina Naidu, Angela Punch McGregor, Brett Tucker, Robert Mammone, Di Adams, Meyne Wyatt, Fletcher Humphrys, Caroline O’Connor, Ling Cooper Tang, Cramer Cain, Sara West and Arka Das.

Troppo is a Perpetual Entertainment and Beyond Entertainment production, in association with Jane’s company Renegade Entertainment. Major production financing for season two came via AGC Television, in association with Screen Queensland.

The series is created by executive producer Yolanda Ramke, produced by Lisa Duff and series produced by Karl Zwicky. Duff and Greg Quail are executive producers for Perpetual; Mikael Borglund and David Ogilvy for Beyond; Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz and co-executive producer Matt Bankston for AGC Studios and Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn for Renegade.

Writers for season two include Andrew Anastasios, who also served as script producer, Jane Allen, Chelsea Cassio, Boyd Quakawoot, Angela McDonald, Kit Brookman and Cole Haddon. Jane turned his hand to directing this season, alongside Grant Brown and Robyn Grace.

Heads of department include cinematographer Tony O’Loughlan, production designer Jon Dowding, costume designer Paul Warren, hair and makeup designers Sharon Robbins and Kerryn Flewell-Smith, composer Josh Pyke and line producer Pam Collis.

Screen Queensland reports Troppo S2 has injected more than $9 million into the state economy, employing around 160 cast and crew.

In a joint statement, Perpetual’s Duff and Beyond’s Ogilvy said they were thrilled to continue the adventures of Ted and Amanda in Far North Queensland.

“With support from our partners, Screen Queensland and AGC Television, a stellar writing team and brilliant cast, Ted and Amanda are unleashed into a thrilling new crime drama that will leave audiences guessing until the very end and gasping at the denouement,” they said.

LEONINE Studios is handling international distribution. Troppo screens in the US on Amazon Freevee.