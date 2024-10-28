‘Under Streetlights’ (Trailer)

Directed by Danielle Loy, Under Streetlights revolves around grief-stricken singer/songwriter Ella (Madison Hull), who finds a surprising musical ally in Izak (Jacob Harvey), an indigenous hip-hop artist and home studio producer with a style and passion all of his own.

The cast also includes Declan Castle, Lynette Ellis, Lachlan Blue, Luke Scholes, Leighton Mason, and Ian Martin.

Loy produced the film alongside Ken Lechleitner and Stephen Kearney, with the creative team also featuring DOP Andre Sawenko, sound/lighting technician Delroy Tranter, editor Raphael Rivera-Brown, and composer Cezary Skubiszewski.

Under Streetlights will release nationally on December 12 Screen Inc. Advance screenings of the film will take place at Melbourne’s Cinema Nova and Classic Cinemas, Angelika Film Centre Brisbane, Perth’s Luna Leederville, and Sydney’s Ritz Cinema, with a red carpet premiere on December 12 at Sydney’s Hayden Orpheum. Most preview screenings will be accompanied by musical performances and Q&As.