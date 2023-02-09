A new series based on a best-selling novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty, starring Sam Neill and Annette Bening, is the latest Universal Studio Group project to film in Australia.

Apples Never Fall will start production on the Gold Coast next month, having secured a $10.7 million grant from the Federal Government’s Location Incentive, as well as support via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. It is estimated the limited series will inject $79 million into the local economy and create 260 jobs.

Neill and Bening will play Joy and Stan Delaney, two former tennis coaches and parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Universal Studios’ Heyday Television will produce the series, with David Heyman to executive produce alongside Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will direct multiple episodes, including the first. Matchbox Pictures will manage production in Australia.

Apples Never Fall forms part of a pipeline of projects brought to Australia by Universal Studio Group in partnership with Matchbox Pictures, the previous titles of which have included La Brea, Irreverent and Metropolis. The series will launch on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock in the US.

Universal International Studios president Beatrice Springborn said the company was pleased to bring another premium series to Australia.

“We’ve had wonderful experiences with the local teams on past productions and are grateful for the support provided by the Australian government and Screen Queensland,” she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the opportunity to further the state’s screen industry’s relationship with Universal Studio Group and Matchbox Pictures.

“After the success of Young Rock and Joe vs. Carole, it’s fantastic that Apples Never Fall will also benefit from Queensland’s highly skilled crews, picture-perfect locations, and world-class facilities,” she said.

“With the support of my government’s Production Attraction Strategy through Screen Queensland, this high-profile production will soon be filming on the Gold Coast, contributing an estimated $29.5 million to the state’s economy and creating nearly 200 jobs for local cast and crew, as well as 1,000 opportunities for extras.”