Vale Greg Bright, legendary film and investment trade publisher

Film
Greg Bright.

Greg Bright, who launched several trade publications including Encore in the 1980s, died last month after an unexpected fall at home. Film journalist Sandy George gave a eulogy at his funeral on September 5. An edited version is published below.

Greg’s first magazine was the film trade magazine Encore. He was co-founder, co-owner, and inaugural publisher and editor. I was the fifth editor.

During that time I bought a house in Newtown. During the renovation, I ran out of money...