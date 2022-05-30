From the mind of Daniel Johns, James Medlam’s What If The Future Never Happened? is a genre-bending, semi-autobiographical featurette that puts reality and fantasy in a hyper-speed spin cycle.

It’s 1994, mere months before a teenage rockstar called Daniel (Rasmus King) would conquer the global music world in ways never-before-seen. On this ordinary day in regional Australia, while escaping the routine torment of three local bullies (led by newcomer Lockie Ranson), a chance interaction with a mysterious figure from the future will change Daniel’s Tomorrow forever.

Joining King and Ranson in the cast are Autumn Fawn, Kobi Williams, Quinlan Deakin, Charlie Farmer, Christian Morison, Christopher Jarret, and Johns.

What If The Future Never Happened? is a Clockwork Films production based on the life of the Silverchair frontman, with Medlam and Heath George writing the screenplay from a story by John’s brother Heath, who produces with George and Michael Hollis.

The film will be released later this year, with a sequel already in pre-production.