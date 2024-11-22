Who’s the next big thing? Have your say in IF’s Rising Talent list for 2025

Who are the names you predict that in a few years, everyone will know? Whose career do you think is about to truly take off?

IF is currently compiling its Rising Talent list for 2025, our annual celebration of the industry’s next big things, both above and below the line. As always, we encourage you to have your say too.

We’re interested in people who have exciting creative vision. Perhaps they’re taking a different path and shaking up industry norms. Maybe they’ve just gotten into a position of leadership where they can make real change. Or maybe they are simply just putting in hard work that is overdue recognition.

We’d love to hear your suggestions across the following categories:

Actors

Cinematographers

Composers

Costume Designers

Directors

Editors

Hair and Makeup

Producers

Production Designers

Sound

Writers

Every year we get hundreds of submissions for above-the-line talent, but we’d strongly encourage the industry to also think about crew who are making strides in their respective departments – particularly those who have just or should soon step up to HOD positions – and put them forward to us for consideration.

With kindness, we strongly ask you do not submit yourself but think about others – share the love!

In your submission, please tell us why the industry should sit up and pay attention to this person’s body of work. Send your suggestions to risingstars@if.com.au before December 31. Submissions after the deadline or without a testimonial will not be considered.

The Rising Talent list will be published on if.com.au in February 2025.

Secure your sponsorship today!

Principal sponsor for a month of the IF Rising Talent feature: $5,000 ex GST package –

• Two eDM’s (February) choose between either Mon, Wed, or Thur. Sent to 16,000+subscribers.

• Sponsor “thank you to…” mention (February) in headline of Rising Talent site pages.

• Sponsored Content (February) to appear on the Rising Talent category landing page.

• Display advertising ads – billboard & medium rectangle (February) for a month on a run of IF web site.

Supporting partners: $2,500 ex GST package –

• One eDM (February) choose between either Mon, Wed, or Thur. Sent to 16,000+ subscribers.

• Display advertising ads – medium rectangle (February) for a month on a run of IF web site.

• LinkedIn social post to 9,000 followers in February.

Booking deadline – 23rd December

Advertising creative deadline – 25th Jan 2025

