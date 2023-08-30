AACTA confirms dates for 2024 awards, announces five-day festival of events

A five-day festival will accompany next February’s AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast, with the dates for the 2024 ceremonies now confirmed.

Spanning February 7-11, the “celebration of film, TV, streaming, music, and digital content” will include a day devoted exclusively to First Nations content and creatives, networking hubs, and a Screen Careers Expo for those curious about pursuing a career in film or television.

The events will coincide with the AACTA Industry Awards on February 8 and the main ceremony on February 10, both of which will take place at the Home of the Arts (HOTA).

The 2024 Awards are the first to be held under the three-year deal between AACTA and the Queensland Government, with the February date designed to bring the ceremony in line with the international awards schedule.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said the academy looked forward to bringing the industry on the Gold Coast to celebrate the achievements of filmmakers, storytellers, and screen practitioners.

“It’s been an exciting year for the Australian screen industry with an abundance of original and innovative productions growing loyal fanbases here and increasingly engaging massive audiences overseas,” he said.

“As we approach the next AACTA Awards, the excitement is palpable.”

Screen Queensland CEO, Jacqui Feeney said the accompanying festival was an opportunity for local practitioners to connect with their peers and become closer to a “dynamic and creative industry that employs so many local people”.

“Screen Queensland looks forward to welcoming the wider screen sector to the Gold Coast in February — to the state’s most vibrant screen production location and the ideal place to celebrate excellence in our industry,” she said.

Tickets for the awards and festival events will go on sale in November to coincide with the announcement of the full program of activity.

The nominees will be announced in early December. Find out more information about the 2024 awards here.