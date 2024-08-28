ABC announces four new children’s programs

The ABC and Screen Australia have unveiled four new children’s programs at the Australian Children’s Content Summit in Coffs Harbour, including collaborations with Cheeky Little Media and Werner Films Productions.

To air on the broadcaster from 2025, the slate comprises animated titles, DO NOT WATCH THIS SHOW, Andrew the Big BIG Unicorn, and Flower & Flour, along with live-action hybrid preschool series Knee High Spies.

ABC head of screen content Jennifer Collins said she was excited to see the concepts come to life.

“The ABC has long been the home of the very best creative and original children’s programming and these imaginative and distinctive shows are testament to that,” she said.

“I would like to thank our production and funding partners who share our ambition to entertain and inspire the next generation of Australian children.”

Screen Australia COO, Grainne Brunsdon said it was vital that Australian kids could see their stories and experiences reflected on screen.

“Families across the country are in for a treat with these four new projects, spanning animation and live-action. Australian creatives consistently deliver high-quality, culturally rich children’s content that resonates globally. I can’t wait to see these shows captivate a new generation on the ABC,” she said.

Find more information about the new series below:

Andrew the Big BIG Unicorn – 40 x 7 mins

Andrew, a wide-eyed, joyful young rhino bursting with creativity, navigates life as a big BIG unicorn in the ever-surprising world of Hornsby Downs. Dan Nixon created the series with co-creator Alyssa Smedley. Katrina Hadley is the director and Michael Hefferon, Bryony McLachlan, and Freddie Yeo are producing with co-producer Nick Colla. Michael Hefferon, Tanya Green, Avrill Stark, Michael Wiluan are EPs. The series is Pirate Size Productions, Mainframe Studios and Infinite Studios Australian-Canadian-Singapore co-production for the ABC, CBC, and SRC. Major production investment from ABC in association with Screen Australia. Financed with support from the Canada Media Fund (CMF) and Mainframe Studios. International distribution, licensing and merchandising led by Kartoon Studios. Developed with assistance from VicScreen.

DO NOT WATCH THIS SHOW – 12 x 11 mins

An animated adaptation of the successful children’s book series DO NOT OPEN THIS BOOK, created by comedian and author Andy Lee and illustrated by Victorian illustrator Heath McKenzie. Directed by Leo Baker and produced by Patrick Crawley, the series was written by Jason Marion, Katie Westcott, Melanie Bracewell Ray Matsen, and Lee, who is also producing with Greg Sitch. McKenzie serves as art director. Lee Bones/Frank Worldwide Sales are handling international sales.

Flower & Flour – 39 x 7 mins

Follows the everyday adventures of imaginative seven-year-old Flower and her best friend Flour – a purring bag of flour that acts like a cat. Flower’s parents run ‘Penny and Dirk’s Dumpling House’, a much-loved family restaurant at the heart of a vibrant inner-city community embracing the sights, sounds and tastes of many cultures. Created by Dan Mansour, this pre-school series from Cheeky Little Media is to be directed by Cindy Sharka and executive produced by Patrick Egerton and Celine Goetz. Wendy Hanna, Amy Stewart, and Lawrence Leung join Mansour in the writers’ room. Sam Carroll is script editor. The series has production funding from Screen Australia and post, digital and visual effects supported by Screen NSW, which also assisted with development. International sales by the Sinking Ship Entertainment and global licensing by Cheeky Little Commercial.

Knee High Spies – 20 x 11 mins

Jeremy Buttons and his ragtag team of toy spies race the clock to save their human family from the mischievous schemes of Machiavellian pet guinea pig, Silver Paw. A Werner Films production for the ABC, Knee High Spies is created by Tim Bain and produced by Nicole Minchin. Bain wrote the series with Charlotte Rose Hamlyn and Alix Beane, while Ray Boseley is script producer and Jack Jameson is director. Joanna Werner, Stuart Menzies, and Bernadette O’Mahony are executive producers. The series has major production investment from Screen Australia in association with the ABC and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, which is handling international sales. It was financed in association with VicScreen.