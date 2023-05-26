ARRI introduces CCM-1 camera control monitor

ARRI has launched a new control option for its latest cameras that is designed to combine colour accuracy and a bright display with customisable controls and a rugged build.

The CCM-1 is a 7” onboard monitor that provides full camera control and menu access for the ALEXA 35 and ALEXA Mini LF while offering an alternative control, menu, and image interface to the MVF-2 viewfinder, which it can either replace entirely or work alongside.

Developed collaboratively by ARRI and SmallHD, the device has a 7” IPS LCD and connects via the camera’s VF connector. Sensor-level monitoring functions make use of the sensor’s full resolution and the false colour tool only affects the image from the camera, and not the status overlays.

VF cables of up to 10 metres in length are supported, providing flexibility of operation for tight spaces, cranes, dollies, and car rigs. The CCM-1 can alternatively be connected via SDI like a normal onboard monitor, allowing application of ALF-2 and ALF-4 look files, full access to the SmallHD toolset, and use with third-party cameras. Multiple other connection options facilitate different camera configurations and use cases.

All functions are adjustable via the touchscreen or via buttons and a joystick that is positioned on one side of the monitor and can be operated with one hand. The power and back buttons have tactile indicators that make them easy to find without looking, or with gloves on, while the dedicated menu button provides fast access to the familiar menu of the MVF-2. Four user buttons allow personalised settings, and a lock slider disables the touchscreen and all buttons, preventing accidental triggering of functions.

Interactive status overlays permit rapid adjustment of settings without interrupting the live view, and a new playback screen can be accessed through the menu or assigned to a user button.

The CCM-1, constructed from aluminum, also comes with a sun hood that snaps onto the monitor like a protective case on a smartphone, eliminating the need for Velcro or straps. With a scratch-resistant faux leather finish, the sun hood’s soft but rigid side and top flaps are held in place with magnets and can be folded flat fo storage and transportation. Other design features include a two-axis MAC-1 monitor arm for rapid positioning of the CCM-1 without affecting the horizon relative to the camera. The MAC-1 features an adjustable friction system for one-handed repositioning and inserts for different mounting standards.

The CCM-1 is durable, weather-sealed, and temperature-resistant with various mechanical interfaces using the new ARRI Pin-Lock standard allowing for flexible mounting options.