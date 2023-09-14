ARRI introduces modular SkyPanel X

The SkyPanel X is ARRI’s latest addition to its family of LED luminaires. It promises a modular, all-weather system that is configurable into different sizes, offering native soft, native hard, and open-face lighting.

SkyPanel X provides low-end dimming with flicker-free operation from 100 to 0 per cent for direct, close-distance key lighting. With a dynamic CCT range from 1,500 to 20,000 K, the luminaire can emulate the characteristics of sodium lamps or cloudy sunlight. ARRI argues the RGBACL full-spectrum light engine offers its best lighting colour science to date, enhancing skin tones and achieving deep colour reproduction. Eight pixel zones per LED panel meet the two requirements of advanced console programming, visual effects, and virtual production environments.

The luminaire is certified with an IP66 rating for all weather conditions, meaning it should be fully protected from rain, storms, or high-pressure jet cleaning. It is configurable into different formats (landscape, square, vertical), capable of generating wide-aperture soft light, powerful hard light, or intense open-face light. Multiple units can be combined via the X Modular Yoke, featuring ARRI’s quick-lock system.

There are three front attachments available for SkyPanel X, which natively fit to one single unit: the X21 Dome for native soft light, the S60 Adapter for all existing SkyPanel accessories, and the HyPer Optic for native hard light.

The X21 Dome – included with every lamphead – provides native soft light. It can be used close to talent in addition to lighting from greater distances without losing a solid beam spread. The hot-swappable, rounded diffuser can be mounted and dismounted from the lamphead’s front. The X21 Dome is fully compatible with third-party accessories and modifiers.

Via the optional S60 Adapter, SkyPanel X users can apply the same techniques and choose accessories used on the classical SkyPanel line. Established SkyPanel workflows remain unchanged but are enhanced by the incorporation of the most recent lighting innovations.

The HyPer Optic – named after its high-performance lux output – is an optional, hot-swappable lens with eight controllable pixel zones that can be mounted and dismounted from the X21 lamphead’s front. With the HyPer Optic the SkyPanel X becomes a tool for medium and long throws and collimates multiple single lenses into one single beam.

SkyPanel X includes built-in wireless control, two Ethernet ports, LumenRadio CRMX2, and Bluetooth 5.0, and runs on the new LiOS3 software. Highlights of LiOS3 in SkyPanel X include DMX Mode Spec. 6.0, DMX User Presets, array setup for multi-unit control, and three ARRI ALEXA Modes, supporting the colour science of ALEXA 35 and previous ALEXA or AMIRA camera systems. The new ARRI LiCo app will support direct remote communication via Bluetooth between SkyPanel X and mobile devices. The lighting settings can be directly adjusted via phone or tablet, just like the All-Weather Control Panel of the fixture. The app is free for iOS and Android devices and available soon at the App Store and Google Play Store.

For precise virtual lighting simulations, SkyPanel X offers a digital twin. This ARRI-exclusive technology transforms cinematic lighting workflows from pre- to post-production and features 3D models, authentic characteristics, and intuitive interfaces.

SkyPanel X is available in blue-silver and can be pre-ordered as single products or predefined kits. Additional colours and accessories will follow soon.