ARRI has released a software update – LiOS2 – for the Oribter LED luminare, with aims of improving production workflow.

The update includes three new operation modes: Sync Mode, Cue Mode and Optics Auto Adjust.

Sync Mode is designed to allow lighting parameters to be enabled or changed in sync with camera frames, including frame brightness or CCT range.

For lighting control, Cue Mode enables operators to set key lighting parameters with timing and precision, and allows for fluid light changes in different lighting mode.

The Optics Auto Adjust Mode offers colour stability with any optic and focus. Utilising the accessory recognition of Orbiter’s innovative QLM (Quick Lighting Mount), the ARRI Spectra light engine is modified to maintain maximum colour stability no matter which configuration is used, including textiles such as Softboxes or Domes, a reflector in Open Face or lenses such as the new Orbiter Fresnel Lens. Also, with Orbiter’s new Fresnel Lens, LiOS2 ensures the colour rendition across its entire zoom range.

The values of the integrated colour sensor in Orbiter can now directly be selected from colour modes like CCT or HSI in LiOS2.

The software also includes additional preinstalled gel filters, network enhancements and new langauges: Portuguese, Japanese, and Korean.