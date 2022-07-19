Avid has unveiled the next generation of its Avid NEXIS shared storage solutions, with the Avid NEXIS F-series family of storage engines and Avid NEXIS | VFS (virtual file system).

Available now, the Avid NEXIS F-series solutions are designed to allow media production teams of all sizes to work from anywhere by providing secure, remote access to media and metadata across online, nearline, cloud and archive storage. Avid NEXIS | VFS allows users to deploy Avid NEXIS storage on-premises, in the cloud, or as a SaaS solution.

Avid NEXIS F-series

With performance that can scale to more than 30 gigabytes per second, the new family of Avid NEXIS F-series storage engines aim to give media production organisations the power to accelerate complex media workflows.

This new generation of systems also includes the Avid NEXIS | PRO+ introduction for smaller collaborative teams, which aims to optimise the entire lifecycle of content at every production stage — from ingest, editing, and finishing, to project parking, backup, repurposing and archive.

Avid NEXIS | VFS

Serving as the brain of the Avid NEXIS F-series and Avid NEXIS | PRO+, the reimagined Avid NEXIS | VFS now virtualises storage into a single pool of shared resources, allowing teams of any size to quickly and securely access content from anywhere.

Avid NEXIS | VFS software also features built-in intelligence to automate administrative tasks and allow Avid NEXIS F-series storage to adapt to changing workloads without user intervention, including dynamically re-allocating storage capacity and optimising bandwidth to delivering protection with automatic drive rebuild.

Avid NEXIS | VFS allows hundreds of users to simultaneously browse, find and share media and projects from anywhere — in the facility, on location, or at home.

“With remote collaboration now being the norm for most production and creative teams around the world, media organisations are looking to scale their infrastructures and take the next step on their cloud journeys without impacting performance or reliability,” said David Colantuoni, vice president, product management for video and media solutions at Avid.

“Avid NEXIS lets organizations of all sizes do exactly that. From powering unmatched collaborative performance to bringing intelligence into media workflows and delivering unprecedented flexibility, Avid NEXIS enables remote operations like never before.”

The new Avid NEXIS F-series and Avid NEXIS | VFS are available today as a subscription offering via the recently announced Avid NEXIS | FLEX purchase plan.