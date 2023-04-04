Blue Ant Media’s Love Nature wildlife and nature brand has debuted in Australia as a premium, linear subscription channel.

Available via the Fetch TV aggregated platform, the new offering includes a library of natural history series and documentaries, such as Uptown Otters, Planet Shark, New Kids in the Wild, Osprey: Sea Raptor, and Becoming Orangutan.

Love Nature general manager Carlyn Staudts said Australia would bring the brand “an engaged fanbase” that was “hungry for wildlife and nature stories they are truly passionate about”.

“Our new partnership with Fetch TV has solidified this opportunity and we can’t wait to show their viewers what Love Nature has to offer,” she said.

Headquartered in Washington D.C. with offices in Los Angeles, London, Toronto and Singapore, Love Nature is available in more than 145 countries via partnerships with top-tier pay-TV platforms and streamers.

Last year, it co-commissioned Ningaloo Nyinggulu alongside the ABC, with the Tim Winton-fronted documentary series exploring Western Australia’s Ningaloo Coast set to air on the public broadcaster this year.

Coming up for Love Nature is a week-long programming event in celebration of Earth Day that begins April 17. Titled Love Earth, the showcase includes the premiere of Chasing the Rains, a four-part original series set beyond the jagged peaks of Mount Kenya, during one of Africa’s worst droughts in twenty years that follows a unique cast of animal characters.

Fetch TV chief content and commercial officer Sam Hamm said the new channel would bring the platform’s audience closer to the animal kingdom in its natural habitat.

“We are delighted to partner with Love Nature to bring this high quality, engaging entertainment to Australian homes,” he said.

The deal between Love Nature and Fetch TV was brokered by media industry advisor Jon Penn of Sydney-based Future of Media Advisory.