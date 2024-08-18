‘Boy Swallows Universe’ wins big at Logies with five gongs

Netflix coming-of-age drama Boy Swallows Universe came out on top at Sunday evening’s TV Week Logie Awards, taking home five awards, including two for teenage star Felix Cameron.

Cameron, who played the central character Eli Bell in the adaptation of Trent Dalton’s best-selling novel, was awarded the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent, and the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actor in a Drama.

Joining him on the winners’ list were co-stars Bryan Brown and Sophie Wilde, named Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively. The seven-part series also took out Best Miniseries or Telemovie.

After being awarded Most Popular New Talent, the 15-year-old became emotional when thanking his dramaturg Nadia Townsend.

“She had a saying we were climbing a mountain,” he said.

“Well, she never clarified whether it was Everest or the Dandenongs but I think we got there.”

The next best after Boy Swallows Universe was ABC comedy Utopia, which won three categories, including Best Scripted Comedy Program.

Of the other winners, RFDS (Seven Network) was named Best Drama Program, Bluey (ABC) received the award for Best Children’s Program, and John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Seven Network) took out Best Factual or Documentary Program.

Rebecca Gibney, known for her work on The Flying Doctors and Packed to the Rafters, was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame, while The Chase Australia and The Morning Show presenter Larry Emdur was awarded the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter.

In accepting the Gold Logie, Emdur reflected on his more than four-decade career, noting he had “never done anything else and never wanted to do anything else”.

Sam Pang hosted Sunday’s event, which featured performances from Missy Higgins, James Bay, Jess Mauboy, and Guy Sebastian.

Most Popular Awards

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

• Larry Emdur, The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Best Awards

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

• Felix Cameron, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

• Deborah Mailman, Total Control, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

• Rob Sitch, Utopia, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

• Kitty Flanagan, Utopia, ABC

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

• Bryan Brown, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

• Sophie Wilde, Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

• Ally Langdon, A Current Affair, 9Network

Best Drama Program

• RFDS, Seven Network

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

• Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix

Best Entertainment Program

• The Voice Australia, Seven Network

Best Current Affairs Program

• Australian Story, ABC

Best Scripted Comedy Program

• Utopia, ABC

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

• Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Best Competition Reality Program

• MasterChef Australia, Network 10

Best Structured Reality Program

• Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL and Network 10

Best Lifestyle Program

• Travel Guides, 9Network

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

• Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes, 9Network

Best Factual or Documentary Program

• John Farnham: Finding The Voice, Seven Network

Best Sports Coverage

• FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Seven Network

Best Children’s Program

• Bluey, ABC