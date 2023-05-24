‘Brand Bollywood Downunder’ (Trailer)

Anupam Sharma’s Brand Bollywood Downunder is a feature documentary about the ‘bollywoodisation’ and globalisation of Indian cinema through its 89-year-old love affair with Australia.

Shot across locations including Australia, India, France, UK, and Switzerland, the film features some of the biggest Bollywood stars and creatives, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the major Bollywood films shot in Australia, and exploring the successes and failures of Bollywood’s rise as a serious subculture in Australia.

Sharma wrote the film with editor Karen Steininger and produced alongside Claire Haywood and Deepti Sachdeva, and executive producers Lisa Duff and Janine Barnes.

Produced by Temple Productions, the film will have a theatrical release through Forum Films, in Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and Fiji after screenings around Australia that will be accompanied by panel discussions. A premiere date is yet to be confirmed.