Canon introduces EOS C400 cinema camera featuring RF mount and Cine Servo lens

Canon Australia has announced two new additions to its Cinema EOS lineup – the EOS C400, featuring an RF mount, and the CN7x17 KAS T lens.

The EOS C400 is the first high-end RF mount cinema EOS camera and is equipped with a cutting-edge 6K full-frame backside-illuminated, stacked CMOS sensor (BSI), boasting 16 stops of dynamic range. The technology enhances light capture efficiency and facilitates faster readouts, helping ensure superior image quality.

The camera introduces Canon triple base ISO technology, crafted for optimal performance in low light environments and delivering superb optical results. With base ISO levels of 800, 3,200, and 12,800 when shooting in Canon Log 2 or 3, users have greater flexibility when filming in challenging lighting conditions. Other features include an automatic switching mode that detects ambient lighting and adjusts the base ISO level accordingly.

The EOS C400 integrates with any RF prime, zoom, hybrid, cinema, and VR lenses, with users able to use a variety of Canon’s EF-EOS R mount adapters and the new PL-RF mount adaptor.

Further, the camera has enhanced metadata capabilities and connectivity options to facilitate real-time frame-by-frame data capture for VFX and Virtual Production workflows.

Canon is introducing its Dual Pixel CMOS AF II to its cinema EOS system, providing filmmakers with improved autofocus features. With approximately 100 per cent coverage across the sensor plane, the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II upgrades filmmaking clarity and reliability. This latest system also unlocks additional benefits such as face/ eye/ body tracking and animal detection and tracking, especially useful when working solo in a fast-paced environment.

With more options regarding internal recording formats, users can now tailor the format to suit their needs. Options include Canon’s scalable 12-bit Cinema RAW Light LT/ ST/ HQ, 4:2:2 10-bit XF-AVC, and all-new MP4 based XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S formats, accommodating several types of professional requirements. All of which facilitate more detailed filmmaking workflows with professional filename and metadata support.

The new compact design and enhanced accessories such as a versatile LCD bracket, advanced top handle, and improved hand grip offer compatibility with a range of shooting styles whether handheld, on a gimbal, drone, or shoulder-mounted.

The Canon CN7x17 KAS T lens.

New Cine Servo lens

The new CN7x17 KAS T available with either RF or PL mount sits within the Canon Cine Servo lens range, an evolution to the previous CN7x lens but with improved updates designed to bolster operational performance and extend compatibility with virtual and VFX workflows.

With an expansive 7x optical zoom and 17-120mm focal length, the lens is suited to live sports and news, documentary, film, remote and virtual productions. It has 11 iris blades which produce softly diffused highlights and silky out-of-focus backgrounds.

Features include improved connectivity between the lens and camera, streamlining processes such as real-time lens distortion correction, frame-by-frame lens metadata, and virtual production workflows with an Unreal Engine plug-in tailored for the EOS C400. The PL mount variant of the lens supports Cooke /i TechnologyTM and ZEISS eXtended DataTM for lens metadata and distortion/ shading correction.

Decked with the state-of-the-art next-generation e-Xs V digital drive unit, the CN7x17 KAS T features advanced functionalities including optical focus breathing correction, faster iris control, and a USB-C interface for remote control and user setting transfer.

Canon is also releasing a free-of-charge firmware update for the EOS C300 Mark III, adding 12-bit Cinema RAW Light formats: LT (Light), ST (Standard), and HQ (High Quality), improving workflow flexibility and providing more options post-production. Further, an Auto ISO feature will be made available to transition between dynamic lighting conditions in a continuous shot.

Other new products from Canon include the RF 35mm F1.4L VCM, a first-of-its-kind hybrid lens designed to capture both stills and video, along with the new Speedlite EL-10 for elevating portraits with controllable lighting.