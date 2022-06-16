Prospero Productions’ eight-part series Children’s Hospital, which shines a light on healthcare teams as they care for sick and injured children, premieres Friday June 17 7.30pm on the Nine Network.

Narrated by Summer Williams, the ob doc series follows workers in Perth Children’s Hospital and Fiona Stanley Hospital – two of the busiest in the west – as they care for children from all corners of the vast state of Western Australia. Many of the children arrive through the doors of their emergency departments for urgent, life-saving treatment. Others are flown thousands of kilometres for operations.

The series producer for Children’s Hospital is Chris Blackburn, with executive producers Julia Redwood and Jules Fortune. Field directors include Eliot Buchan, Rhys Jones and Nathan Hayter.

Principal production funding comes from Screenwest and Lotterywest.